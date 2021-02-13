Late breaking overnight story has altered the path of the “acquittal train”
If you have something to add here, now would be a good time. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Washington
Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are. Trump to Kevin McCarthy, January 6, 2021
Overnight a republican congresswoman, Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Washington’s 3rd-district, confirmed to national news agencies a conversation had between Kevin McCarthy, R-California and the House’s Minority Leader, and Donald Trump on January 6, 2021. The contents of this conversation may have considerably altered the arch of this present impeachment trial before the Senate which, before now, seemed on an unalterable path toward acquittal.
According to what she discussed with McCarthy, McCarthy called the President during the insurrectionist’s occupation of the Capitol and demanded Trump call off the insurrection. During that same phone call, Mr. Trump seemed unconcerned for the safety of any of the lawmakers, staffers, personnel, or police officers his inflammatory commentary had put in the zone of danger to include his own VP. Trump also reportedly said to McCarthy, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”
Congresswoman Beutler went on to issue a call to arms, if you will. “To all the patriots who were standing next to the former president as these conversations were happening, or even to the former vice president: If you have something to add here, now would be a good time.”
On a day when it was thought each side would make a closing argument and the matter would be called to question, instead the Senate, in a 55-45 vote, has determined it will hear from some witnesses. It is expected one of those witness will be Jaime Herrera Beutler. Trump’s defense team threatens they will depose and present hundred of witnesses because of the Managers opening this door.
It will be interesting to see what happens next in this trial. We are in impeachment, unchartered territory. One thing is for sure, this “acquittal train” has many more miles to travel before it can pull into the station and this thing isn’t nearly as close to over as we believed when we went to bed last night.
12:55 PM EST Development: The parties recessed to determine which, if any, witnesses would be called in the case. This would have greatly delayed the ultimate outcome.
After recess, the parties announced a stipulation (something to which both parties agreed) that, if called, republican congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler would have testified consistent with what we have above reported concerning the conversation between McCarthy and Trump. Therefore, the parties are now arguing their cases and there will be a verdict reported today in the impeachment trial.
