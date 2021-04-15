Breaking News: Lane Weddle Takes His Skills to College

Weddle Signs with the Patriots
Times-Voice’s ‘District 7 MVP’ joins elite college football program
“He’s an even better young an than he is a player…that really saying quite a bit.” Coach James Donahue
Lane Weddle, a young man who is aged appropriately to come back and play next year under the “Academic Re-Do” law, with board adoption and approval, said he battled with the decision. In an interview with the Times-Voice, Weddle told the newspaper, “Everyone has been really great to me. I love Breathitt High and particularly its sports programs and fans. I could stay here forever and been very happy. Unfortunately, that isn’t practical under my existing set of circumstances.”
Weddle went on to tell the paper, “I have fallen for the University of the Cumberlands and its school, facilities, players, and coaches. In the end, it is just too amazing of an opportunity for my family and me to pass. It came down to being an offer I couldn’t refuse.”
The versatile, All-State caliber, high-school football player who is equally skilled on the baseball diamond gives the Patriots a player with a variety of skill-sets which make his signing the equivalent of signing multiple players. We talked with Coach James Donahue, the OL coach at the University of the Cumberlands and one of the two coaches who attended the ceremony. He had some very nice things to say about his program’s addition to the ’21 signing class.
“He’s a even better young man than he is a player and that is really saying quite a bit. He has been a wonderful player for the Bobcats and has lent that program a ton of on-field production.”
We asked Coach Donahue, in his fourth year with the Patriots, how the staff plans to utilize Weddle. We see him primarily as a DB or perhaps a slot-guy in our offense. Like we have discussed, he is so versatile and skilled he can contribute in all three phases of our attack. We are pleased with this signature.”
The University of the Cumberlands is a top-flight program in the NAIA and has been ranked in the top-5 programs in the country. The Patriots yearly compete for conference and national titles and are a consistent threat to make deep runs in the playoffs.
The Times-Voice sends along its good wishes to its ’20, District 7, Most Valuable Player, Lane Weddle. We wish we could have stayed behind another year, but we certainly understand this opportunity to be involved with this tremendously successful college football program.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.