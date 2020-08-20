Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Breathitt Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police corroborate on criminal drug investigation
Enforcement of traffic laws is often about much more than the busted tail light, the failure to fasten one’s seat belt, or the exceeding of the posted speed limit. Traffic stops are often used as a tool for drug interdiction.
Such was the case last night. On August 19, 2020, the Breathitt Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police performed what began as a “routine traffic stop” on Highway 30 in Breathitt County and ended up much more significant than expected.
The officers stopped the motorist on a routine traffic stop. They requested consent to search the vehicle. The occupants consented. The search was quite fruitful.
Approximately 8.5 grams of methamphetamine, together with equipment and ingredients consistent with the manufacture of methamphetamine were recovered during the consent search of the vehicle. Samantha Campbell of Chavies, Kentucky was arrested and charged.
Ms. Campbell faces multiple felony charges. Principle among the charges now pending are the following: manufacturing methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine precursors, trafficking in a controlled substance in the 1st-degree, the theft of another’s identity without the latter’s consent, illegal possession of a “legend drug,” possession of drug paraphernalia, and being a persistent felony offender.
Online research indicated “legend drug” is a defined term. In KRS (Kentucky Revised Statutes) 217.907 to 217.917, any drug defined by the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act as being prohibited from being dispensed without a prescription is a “legend drug.”
KSR 532.080(c)(1), which appears to be what is charged here in Ms. Campbell’s case, defines one way to be described a “persistent felony offender.” Under the statute above, “persistent felony offender” is one who has completed service of a sentence imposed on a previous felony conviction within five (5) years prior to the date of the commission of the felony for which he or she now stands convicted. This distinction has impact on sentencing and requires conviction of the underlying offense to have meaningful effect.
The Times-Voice reminds readers the accused in America are presumed to be innocent of all charges. This presumption remains intact at all critical stages of one’s prosecution up and until the time the defendant either pleads guilty to the offense or is tried to the bench or a jury of his or her peers and found by the trier of fact to have committed the crime or crimes charged beyond a reasonable doubt.
