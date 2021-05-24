May 24, 2021: Jackson, Kentucky
Truck ablaze
Parking lot at Quicksand FD in close proximity to the flame
Emergency personnel in route
This has been sent to the Times-Voice for immediate publication. Apparently a truck in the Quicksand Fire Department's parking lot has caught on fire. We had a contributor in the area who snapped the attached picture for us.
Details are sketchy as emergency personnel are responding to the scene. This is a developing story.
