May 24, 2021: Jackson, Kentucky

Truck ablaze

Parking lot at Quicksand FD in close proximity to the flame

Emergency personnel in route

This has been sent to the Times-Voice for immediate publication. Apparently a truck in the Quicksand Fire Department's parking lot has caught on fire. We had a contributor in the area who snapped the attached picture for us.

Details are sketchy as emergency personnel are responding to the scene. This is a developing story.

