Southern Woods loses one of its fleet
Believed total loss
Occurred at the junction of highways 205 and 541
Today (July 26, 2021), about 2 p.m. in Jackson, Kentucky, but outside the corporal city limits, a Souther Woods Heating and Air, LLC HVAC service van caught fire. The van was used in the provision of the company’s services.
Emergency vehicles from both the Jackson and Vancleave Fire Departments responded to the junction of highways 205 and 541 in Breathitt County, Kentucky to attempt to address the situation. The fire couldn’t be put out in time to save vehicle.
We inquired as to the likely cause of the fire if that had been determined. The responder we contacted, who wished not to be named in the story, said it is believed the fire was caused by a mechanical issue inside of the vehicle’s motor.
There are no reported injuries from the incident. This is a developing story.
