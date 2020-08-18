A trip to Paintsville, Kentucky added to the slate should be tough, Breathitt a likely underdog!
Well, the KHSAA pushing football’s openers to September 11 cost the Bobcats a tough game with one of Class 1A’s very best teams and two home tilts, both of which promised huge gates under usual circumstances. Well, the loss of the two home games was something Breathitt High School’s AD and Head Football Coach, Kyle Moore, couldn’t rectify. The other loss, a game with a top-flight opponent, was something Coach Moore could and did resolve.
Breathitt County will travel to Paintsville, Kentucky on November 6, 2020 to play Coach Joe Chirico’s Painstville Tiger team. Paintsville was a state Finalist in 2019, going 11-4, and losing to State Champion, Pikeville, 43-0 in the title game.
That game got away from Paintsville and was in no way indicative of the prowess of that 2019 team. The same two teams played on September 6 in Paintsville, Kentucky with Pikeville escaping 9-8 in the earlier contest.
Paintsville will not be the least bit intimidated by playing a defending 2A semi-Finalist and Region 4 Champion coming off a 13-1 year. Paintsville beat semi-Finalist, Beechwood, at Georgetown College, 19-14, on August 30 of last year.
Paintsville ended 2019 with the third highest RPI in its classification, in spite of losing 3-times in the regular season, a testament to the type of slate Chirico is accustomed to scheduling. A win on the road, against an opponent like Paintsville, will help Breathitt’s bid to host a 4th-round game on The Riverbank should the Bobcats get that far, which many pundits believe likely.
We talked with Kyle Moore about the matchup and not getting Paintsville to play Breathitt County in Jackson. “We would have preferred their coming here; but it came down to either agreeing to play them in Paintsville or just having 7 regular season games. We decided it was best we take the match-up than not to play a full tilt of games. It has gotten tough to get teams to volunteer to come play us on The Riverbank.”
This makes perfect sense. Last season, Breathitt was 9-0 on The Riverbank, playoffs included, and won those nine games by an average margin of 50.11 to 12.22.
The CalPreps.com computer, preseason rankings, have Paintsville ranked the 35th-best team in Kentucky high school football, regardless of classification. The same preseason ranking service has Breathitt entering the year the 44th-best team, regardless of classification. Paintsville begins the year ranked 2nd in Class 1A with the Bobcats ranked 4th in Class 2A.
The game is considered by handicappers “a toss up” on a neutral field. Paintsville is likely to be a touchdown favorite playing at home.
