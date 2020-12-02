Breaking Story: Alabama's Mo Brooks to Challenge Electoral College Votes

Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks

 Photo via @politico
Jackson, Kentucky: December 1, 2020
 
In a story first broken by Politico's congressional reporter, Melanie Zanona, Alabama Representative Mo Brooks reports he will challenge the Electoral College votes when Congress is called upon to officially certify Joe Biden's victory. Monday, December 14, 2020, electors from each state are meeting to cast their official ballots for president and vice-president. All ballots must be received by December 14, 2020.
 
January 6, 2021, the electoral votes are officially counted by Congress. This is the date on which Mo Brooks intends to make his challenge. 
 
The representative for the 5th congressional district in Alabama has told colleagues he will challenge the Electoral College votes only if a Senate Republican will join him in the effort. 
 
 
