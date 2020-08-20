Hearing broadcast over the internet provided plenty of anxious moments
KHSAA Board of Control reconfirmed in today’s meeting fall sports would play on schedule and that football would commence September 11, 2020 as had been before announced. That doesn’t mean there weren’t anxious moments and high drama playing out over interested parties’ computer terminals across the commonwealth.
The announced agenda set forth three plans which were to be taken up by the Board of Control. All three had the teams beginning play this fall but two had the events being pushed back anywhere from 2-weeks to a month.
Athletes and coaches from around the commonwealth have been hitting the social media airways in support of getting to play. The hashtag, LetUsPlay, has trended for weeks around the bluegrass and even nationally.
We were able to reach Breathitt Head Coach and Athletics Director Kyle Moore immediately following today’s vote of the Board of Control. He told the Times-Voice, “I’m glad that the Board has made a decision based on what’s best for the kids.”
States touching Kentucky have, in recent days, made similar decisions to begin play in fall sports with teams in Tennessee playing as early as this evening. The fear was pushing the date back anymore from its September 11th opener might result in a mass exodus of athletes into states bordering Kentucky.
We were able to reach a friend of the newspaper, Justin Dearinger, whose son Darion Dearinger is Kentucky’s top DE prospect in this coming year’s senior class. He watched the proceedings for the Times-Voice and updated us as events unfolded. His exact quote upon the final votes being registered was, “They are playing.” The Times-Voice’s response? “Praise the Lord!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.