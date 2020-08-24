Parents of Kentucky fall athletes put together demonstration in support of their kids getting to play their respective seasons!
In a social media born movement which has swept the nation and commonwealth of Kentucky, #LetUsPlay advocates are converging, this morning at 10 a.m. EST, at the capital in Frankfort, Kentucky to demonstrate in favor of Governor Beshear’s letting the fall sports begin play. The KHSAA Board of Control voted 16-2, on August 20, 2020, to permit fall sports to begin regular season preparation in earnest today, August 24, 2020, with seasons beginning as early as September the 7th in some sports and September the 11th for football.
High school golf is already competing as The Class 1A, Kentucky Championships tee off today. Travel baseball, a sport in which Governor Beshear's son participates, has been playing, full-bore, this summer.
When Governor Beshear learned of the Board’s action regarding the fall sports's season, he expressed surprise to news outlets at one of his addresses. He indicated he would have to give the matter considerable thought before he either blessed or derailed the Board’s action. Both gubernatorial and Kentucky Health Department acquiescence was always to be requisite to the enactment of any measure decided upon by the KHSAA's Board of Control.
Locally, Breathitt County begins football practice today at 3:30 p.m., just thirty (30) minutes prior to the governor’s address set for 4:00 p.m. It is believed the governor will address the matter of high school’s playing fall sports during this address.
When reached for comment, Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Kyle Moore, told this newspaper, “We intend to practice until we are told we can’t.” Coach Moore expressed optimism to the season’s being played in accordance with the Board of Control’s directives and on its previously approved schedule.
States bordering Kentucky have already begun play. Tennessee opened its football season this past Friday night before “packed houses” in many instances. Tennessee has three-times the number of infected residents as Kentucky and has experienced twice as many deaths. Neither Kentucky nor Tennessee have had a single death in the 11-20-years old age dynamic.
Coaches around Kentucky fear that any attempt to delay or call the season in 2020 would result in a mass exodus of athletes to bordering states where they could possibly, owing to the present hardship, gain immediate eligibility. The economic impact of having to call off fall sports to both the KHSAA and local communities, like Breathitt, especially coming out of a year with no Sweet Sixteen in basketball and no spring sports being played, would likely be severe.
