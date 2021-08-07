What the Times-Voice saw
"My ‘take away’ is we are going to be a tough team to beat by November.” Coach Kyle Moore
I want to begin by iterating Letcher is a really good 4A football team, with all but six players returning from last year. Two of last year’s 8-seniors reclassified.
Let me assure you there aren’t three to four teams in the 2A classification who could stay on the field with those guys. Last night, we appeared to be one of those.
Looking at Letcher’s ’21 schedule, they could very well win 9-regular season games this coming season. They were 6-2 in ’20, losing only to Johnson Central twice. This wasn’t “some dog” we were scrimmaging.
All of that aside, we had some things I would like to specifically note. Below you will find some matchups I was keenly watching with analysis on how we fared.
The scrimmage had two phases. Phase one was a 10-plays per, continuously running clock, situational scrimmage. Then the teams played a simulated quarter together with part of a second quarter featuring play clock stoppage, first down markers, officiating with penalties and the marking off of penalties or what would be termed “regular play.” We will call this part of the scrimmage “phase two.”
Letcher County’s power run scheme versus Breathitt’s defensive run box… Being honest here, this was the matchup I was most interested in seeing. We surrendered 558-yards rushing last year, and lost by 20-points, to a team Letcher smoked 55-15 (Pike County Central).
How many of you have ever seen a Breathitt defense surrender nearly 600-yards rushing in one single game? That’s what I thought.
To say we were poor against the run a season ago; well, just look at the statistics. The statistics say it for me. Coming into the year, we are really going to have to be better defensively upfront to reach the level of play expected from this program.
Good news, our run box was from solid to pretty good last night. We look to be improved along the second level with new starters at LB and a defensive front which played “down hill” and started attacking the offensive front more as the scrimmage progressed to its conclusion.
Breathitt County’s “Big Blue Wave” against Letcher’s defensive front… I thought the pass protection was really solid last night against a front from Letcher which is the best unit we will face until fairly deep into this coming season’s playoffs. We have got to get more aggressive in the run-game and get more “backward” movement but most of those difficulties looked to me to be fatigue oriented. We had some nice runs and when Jaylen Turner gets “turned loose” to run the ball when he wants (he was dissuaded from tucking and taking off too much last night for obvious reasons) we will run the football effectively.
Kory Combs learned early the high school and middle school games are “different.” However, he grew in front of our eyes and starting making plays, particularly in phase two of the scrimmage. He’s really going to be a good player.
Caden Bowling is a different player than a year ago. He ran the football hard up into the middle of the line when called upon to do so and was way more difficult to tackle than he was last season, when he was a freshman. Defensively, he was among the best players in our third-level and a guy we could count on to come up and make big-sticks for us. He is a defensive difference-maker.
Austin Sperry is flat-out fast. He smoked Letcher’s back-end any time he wanted and caught deep ball after deep ball. He accounted for many of our TDs on the evening receiving the football. The Letcher fans around me conceded, “We can’t cover him.”
Bradley Hall had the “de-cleater” of the night. Hall came up on a screen and planted a receiver. Hall was solid in coverage and really showed his game has gone up quite a few notches since last year.
Bryce Hoskins looked every bit like a college prospect but not where one might expect. Breathitt debuted a package during phase two where they would bring in both Hoskins and Braxton O’Hara to play end (in a 3-4 scheme those ends are referred to as DTs too) to put heat on the passer. Hoskins looked “bullish” at DT, made great penetration, and had a QB-sack which was a big play during the second phase.
Braxton O’Hara is just a freaking dog! That is about all anyone can say.
When he is on the field, we are a better football team whether that is defense or offense. His play as a lead blocker offensively was turning a ton of heads. I was located down on the Letcher end of the sideline and those guys kept asking me who he was.
Braxton carried the ball well but needs to come through the line with more body lean, which has been said about him his entire HS career. Otherwise, he flies around the field looking for people to “blow up.” In football, players are supposed to arrive at a play in an ill-mood. O’Hara plays the game perpetually angry.
We may be saving the best performance for last here, but Isaac “Wheels” Turner turned in an “Oh my goodness, you have to be kidding” type of performance last night. He made catches, stretching the field, all night which drew raves from those watching.
One of his grabs was a down-field, seam play where Wheels was doubly covered and Isaac made a “circus grab” which would have been a SportsCenter “top-10” play had it been sent to ESPN. I was standing next to a Letcher County “super fan” who told me he played WR for Letcher back in the day.
Even he stood up and gave Wheels’ circus grab a standing ovation. I looked at him surprised and he said, “Can’t help it; that was one heck of a catch right there!”
We caught up with Kyle Moore, post scrimmage, for his reflections. He told the newspaper, “We showed some rust when in phase one of the scrimmage, especially against a tough 4A opponent. We played tons better on both sides when we went to the playing ‘normal football’ in phase two (a phase we won 12-6). My ‘take away’ is we are going to be a tough team to beat by November.”
When pressed for particulars, Moore told us “the offense has a lot of weapons. The defense started flying around making plays as the evening progressed.”
