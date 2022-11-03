According to paperwork filed in the Breathitt County Circuit Clerk’s Office on Tuesday, November 1st, Breathitt County High School Head Baseball Coach Alex Hamilton has been indicted on 12 counts:
- Count I: Tampering with Physical Evidence
Hamilton committed the offense of Tampering with Physical Evidence, a class D felony, when knowingly and unlawfully attempted to delete applications on his phone, videos, and photos to conceal it from law enforcement.
- Counts II and III: Video Voyeurism
Hamilton committed the offense of Video Voyeurism, a class D felony, when knowingly and unlawfully used a recording, filming, and photographing the sexual conduct or genitals another person without that person’s consent; and distributed that photo or recording.
- Three Counts (IV, V, VI): Tampering with a Witness
Hamilton committed the offense of Intimidating a Participant in the Legal Process, KRS 524.050, UOR 51203, a class D felony, when he knowingly and unlawfully attempted to tamper with a potential witness’s testimony.
- Six Counts (VII, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII): Distribution Obscene Matter to Minors 1st Offense
Hamilton committed the offense of Distribution Obscene Matter to Minors 1st Offense, KRS 531.030, UOR 37201, a class A Misdemeanor, when he knowingly and unlawfully, with the knowledge of the content and character of the material, knowingly sent obscene material to a minor, knowing the person is a minor.
Hamilton was named the Breathitt County High School baseball coach in 2020. Hamilton stepped away from the baseball team late last season but as of Wednesday (November 2nd) afternoon the KHSAA website still has Hamilton listed as the head coach. The Times Voice contacted Breathitt County High School Athletic Director Kyle Moore for comment. We did not hear back from Moore.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It only means enough evidence is available to warrant an investigation.
