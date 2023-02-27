The Breathitt County Bobcats (15-9) captured the 55th District championship with a convincing 84-55 win over the Wolfe County Wolves (15-16).
Breathitt was led by Christian Collins with 18 points and 21 rebounds. Luke Bellamy had 17 points and 3 rebounds; Bryce Hoskins 14 points 6 rebounds; Austin Sperry 12 points 8 rebounds; Caden Turner 8 points 3 rebounds; Isaac Bellamy 8 points 4 rebounds; and Andrew Combs 7 points and 2 rebounds.
Sawyer Thompson led the Wolves with 18 points and 4 rebounds.
Breathitt will face Knott County Central (13-17) on Thursday at 7:45 p.m. at the John C Combs Arena (Perry County Central) in opening round action of the 14th Region Tournament.
Wolfe will play Letcher County Central (21-10) on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. at the John C Combs Arena (Perry County Central) in its first round matchup of the 14th Region Tournament.
