On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, the Breathitt County Schools will be hosting a district-wide virtual Open House. Students and families are asked to login through Google Classroom using their district-issued device during the times listed below. If your student has not received their district-issued device by the Open House date, you may join with any device. Students are asked to check their school e-mail and go to classroom.google.com to accept invitations to their teacher’s classroom. The Google Meet link to join the Virtual Open House will be at the top of the Google Classroom. Here are directions for how to join the video meeting through Google Classroom: Directions for Joining a Video Meeting in Classroom .
Elementary students will log in at 9:00 and at 1:00. Middle and High School students will log in during the listed times for each of their class periods. The virtual Open House will give students a chance to meet their new teachers, to learn more about how school-based virtual classrooms will work, to ask questions about the upcoming school year, and to practice logging in to their Google Classroom. We encourage everyone to attend. For those unable to participate on August 25, a second Back to School Virtual Open House will be held on September 1, 2020.
