Breathitt County Cheer (No Order): Allie Mann, Lexie McIntosh, Bristol Allen, Lisa Strong, Amber Fugate, Riley Barnett, Jenna Strong, Destiny Banks, Brentley Spencer, Kelsey Stamper, Erin Oliver, Alyssa Banks, Kyra Tackett, Kyra Smith, Jackson Noble, Maddie Strong, Aubree Chapman, Isabella Spencer, Lily Barnett, Kaylie Chapman, Daisy Bowling, Lynsey Strong, Ashton Lindon, Elah Bellamy, and Brinsley Neace.
Over the weekend, the Breathitt County cheerleaders competed for a berth in the state tournament and were successful.
The Times Voice wishes the BHS cheerleaders the best of luck.
