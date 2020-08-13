Breathitt has principally agreed but still awaits signed contract from a ‘Big Boy’ among mountain football teams
Teams across the commonwealth are publishing to various social media sites their finalized schedules for the upcoming, Covid-19 shortened season. The decision to begin the fall season September 11th, as opposed to late August, cost Breathitt County its first three games, including the “Honey Bowl” and the opener with Hazard.
We won’t be adding a home gate, which isn’t nearly as punitive as it would have been without mandated social distancing constraints. The game we have been told we’re adding will be a huge intersectional matchup between two of the mountain’s historically most successful programs. It should help our RPI in the chase for getting to play the 4th-round at home.
We would love to tell you who it is. We can’t, as we have given our word of honor to Athletic Director and Head Football Coach, Kyle Moore, not to publish which team is being added until he receives a signed contract.
Breathitt enters 2020 the 4th highest regarded team in the 2A classification according to CalPreps.com. The team we are expected to play, at its place on November 6, 2020, is also highly regarded in its classification.
In addition to being ranked 4th in 2A, preseason; Breathitt has the 4th best chance of running the “regular season” table. That particular statistic was tabulated by the service before this game was added.
The computer is far from infallible. A look at last year is ample illustration.
Entering the 2019 season, Breathitt was picked by the CalPreps.com computer to go 6-4, was ranked the 23rd best team in 2A, and had a less than 1% “Undefeated Regular Season Probability.” Obviously, offseason alterations to personnel and/or schedule raise the likelihood of impacting predictions, computer or otherwise.
This is great news for the program. This is news we, literally, can’t wait to break for you.
