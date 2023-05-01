Mountain icon and basketball coach BB King was recently inducted into the Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame. King coached 12 seasons at Knott County Central winning five 14th Region championships and this past season King was named the new head coach at Breathitt County before passing away in December, but Breathitt County would go on to make its first appearance in the Sweet 16 since 1996. King also played for Knott County Central.
Two other 14th Region legends were inducted as well, Hazard’s Carolyn Alexander, a member of the 1997 Lady Bulldogs’ state championship team and Miss Basketball candidate, and coach Randy Napier, who was on the sidelines for 38 seasons highlighted by coaching the 1994 MC Napier Lady Navajos to the state championship. Napier’s coaching record sits at 886-285, with the 886 wins being at the top of the list for all-time wins in Kentucky girls’ basketball history.
