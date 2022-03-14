Breathitt County residents should be on the lookout for their vehicle tax refund. Breathitt Countians that have paid their vehicle taxes will now begin to receive refunds. Refunds are being sent from the State Treasury instead of the local county clerk’s office. Eligible residents must have already paid their car taxes and owned a vehicle on January 1st, 2021.
County citizens were looking at a potential 40 percent increase in their tax bill, but Governor Andy Beshear has since signed the executive order to curb the impact on inflated vehicle values.
The order will now allow for the use of 2021 car values for 2022 and 2023. Inflation caused in part due to the pandemic had caused car prices to skyrocket driving up tax values.
Officials did note that not all vehicles were impacted, meaning not all residents would have been affected to begin with.
Those paying vehicle tax bills going forward should see the adjusted rates and will not require a refund.
Refund checks started going out on Mon, Feb. 28.
