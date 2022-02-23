Breathitt County taxpayers can now expect to see some relief from the hefty 40 percent vehicle tax increase in their 2022 tax bills. House Bill 6, a bill designed to halt the substantial increase in motor vehicle appraised values, was approved by state lawmakers, and resulted in a halt to the 40 percent increase. The bill was adopted by a 95-0 vote.
The measure will reduce tax rates back to 2021 prices and be retroactive to January 1st, 2022. Residents that have already paid their vehicle tax bill can expect to have the excess charges refunded sometime within the next 90 days.
The pandemic has driven up the prices in the vehicle market, especially the used car market, causing soaring tax bills for Breathitt Countians until the bill was adopted late last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.