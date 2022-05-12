Breathitt County once again recently suffered from heavy rain and storms causing a multitude of problems all throughout the area.
The county was afflicted with rock/mud slides; high water and flooding; downed trees; power outages; and more significant road damage to roadways that already are in dire need of repairs.
(PHOTO) This past weekend storms once more wreaked havoc on Breathitt County. (Top) Lick Branch-Noctor Road was just one of several roads to sustain considerable damage from heavy rains and debris. (Bottom Left) Downtown Jackson was plagued with high water. (Bottom Right) The Highway Department worked on KY 15 clearing a rock/mud slide.
