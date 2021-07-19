Breathitt County Blitzed!

Adult alcohol and drug treatment center field trips to Breathitt
Isaiah House may be looking to open an office here
Ready to service our needs right now
If you are out and about around the Breathitt community, particularly down main street, around either of our court houses, near a hospital, near the Breathitt Health Department’s needle exchange, or one of our local Suboxone clinics, you may have seen a white van. That van contains the information for which you have been waiting. Besides that, it is carting around some really friendly people.
“We were in our office in Danville, Kentucky and decided we would field trip to Breathitt County,” Hilary Blevins told the Times-Voice. “We are with the Isaiah House adult alcohol and drug treatment center and we are doing what we call a blitz. We elected to come to Breathitt today (Monday, July 19, 2021) because we don’t have an in-county presence.”
We asked Ms. Blevins, who like everyone else with her is a Client Care Navigator for Isaiah House, just what is a blitz. We didn’t want anyone getting sacked around the area.
She told the newspaper, “A blitz is where we come to a town, talk to as many people as we are able, give away T-shirts, and distribute literature hoping to educate a target community on the Isaiah House as a treatment resource.”
“Client Care Navigators,” Blevins told us, “connect clients to treatment however we come to learn of the client’s need. Sometimes the client calls us for help. Other times we are court ordered to intervene.
"It doesn’t matter to us how we come to find out about the situation," Blevins continued. "Many or us are in recovery and have walked the same road as the people we aim to help.”
According to online research conducted by the newspaper, Isaiah House is a non-profit center with 21-years experience helping people break free from the grip of addiction. Isaiah House saves lives by restoring families as its chief focus.
The treatment model is designed to provide holistic and faith-based programs. The goal is to heal the whole person and reconnecting the afflicted to that person’s family and loved ones.
Anyone needing services or anyone who knows of a person who needs services is encouraged to email hilary.blevins@Isaiah-house.org. Of course, if you're out in Breathitt County today and see the white van, you can always just pull up and approach them for the information you seek.
Today may be your day to finally address this problem. Isaiah House hopes so. That's why they are here.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.