It was an electric atmosphere inside the Rose Gymnasium home of the Wolfe County Wolves for the 55th District Championship. The stands were packed with around 200 more fans in the foyer watching on the tv screen. The doors had to be closed and fans turned away for this much anticipated third matchup. The two teams split in the regular season with each team winning at home. Both games were decided by four points.
Bobcat Christian Collins, playing in his first district championship game, kept Breathitt County in it early on scoring all the team’s first quarter points (9) and added their first three points to start the second quarter. Wolfe County led 16-9 after the first quarter.
Wilgus Tolson had 12 of the Wolves’ 16 first quarter points but would be held to 11 points over the next three periods. Wolfe County held a two-point lead at the half, 31-29.
The third quarter saw a back-and-forth struggle that was highlighted by a beautiful one-handed slam by Austin Sperry to push the Bobcats ahead 44-41. The quarter ended with an offensive flurry with Elijah Tolson (WC) draining a three from deep only to be answered by Luke Bellamy (BC) with a deep three of his own as the buzzer sounded. Breathitt would lead 47-46 after three.
The fourth and final quarter had more great action between the two teams with the Bobcats pulling away in the final minutes, connecting on six consecutive free throws to seal the victory, 67-59.
Breathitt County 9-20-18-20 = 67
Wolfe County 16-15-15-13 = 59
Breathitt County (25-7)
Wolfe County (17-11)
Breathitt County - Christian Collins 21; Austin Sperry 22; Jaylen Turner 4; Luke Bellamy 13; Andrew Combs 7
Wolfe County - Wilgus Tolson 23; Elijah Tolson 3; Sawyer Thompson 18; Skylar Ritchie 10; Levi Mayabb 5
NEXT UP
The Bobcats and Wolves will prepare for the 14th Region Tournament at Breathitt County High School.
