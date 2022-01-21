BREATHITT COUNTY VS LYON COUNTY ALL A PREVIEW
The Breathitt County Bobcats (14-2) will face the Lyon County Lyons (11-4) in an opening round matchup of the 2022 All “A” Classic State Tournament on Thursday, January 27th at 8PM at the McBrayer Arena on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Kentucky.
This is the first appearance in the All “A” State Tournament for the Bobcats and it’s something very special as expressed by Breathitt Head Coach John Noble, “It’s not very often that a team gets the chance to be the first team in school history to do something but this team is now the first in school history to win an All “A” regional title. That is significant for all of us. Also, we now get to represent the 14th Region at the state level with other Class “A” teams from across the state. For us there is a lot of honor in that. Mostly though, I am glad for our team. We’ve got great kids who have worked hard and sacrificed to give this team a chance to do special things like this.”
Coach Noble knows beating Lyon County will be no easy task though, “Lyon has one of the best players in the state in Travis Perry, but they are much more than that. They are strong and athletic at every position and all their guys play their roles well. Lyon does a multitude of things very well; they are an insanely good offensive rebounding team, so winning the battle on the glass will be huge. They are also exceptionally good at pressing/trapping, which means we will have to value the basketball. We have been emphasizing at practice extra possessions, which is a topic we address every day, but it will be particularly important in beating a team like Lyon County.”
THE MATCHUP
(3PT% Based on 25+ Attempts)
Breathitt County Bobcats
Location: Jackson, KY/Fairce O. Woods Coliseum (Approximately 6,000 capacity)
Region 14
District 55
Head Coach: John Noble
Coaching Record (Breathitt County): 77-55 (2 District Championships)
2022 Record: 14-2 (8-0 Region) (3-0 District)
RPI Rating: 0.62730
All “A” Appearances: First
Team Leaders:
Austin Sperry (15.5, 4.9, 80% FT, 30.8% 3PT)
Luke Bellamy (13.3, 2.7, 89% FT, 42.5% 3PT)
Christian Collins (12.9, 8.5, 37.1% FT)
Andrew Combs (8.9, 3.3, 77.8% FT, 38.5% 3PT)
Bryce Hoskins (8.0, 7.7, 64.7% FT)
Jaylen Turner (6.3, 5.8, 36.4% FT, 28.9% 3PT)
Isaac Bellamy (5.4, 1.3, 80% FT)
Lyon County Lyons
Location: Eddyville, KY/Jason White Gymnasium (Approximately 1,200 capacity)
Region 2
District 5
Head Coach: Ryan Perry
Coaching Record (Lyon County): 56-18 (2 District Championships)
2022 Record: 11-4
RPI Rating: 0.61512
All “A” Appearances: Fifth (2001, 2003, 2009, 2021, 2022)
Team Leaders:
Travis Perry (28.1, 4.9, 83% FT, 36.4% 3PT)
Jackson Shoulders (19.7, 9.7, 72.7% FT)
Jack Reddick (11.4, 3.9, 64.7% FT, 23.2% 3PT)
Brady Shoulders (8.7, 7.3, 55.9% FT, 20% 3PT)
