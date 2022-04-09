The Wolfcoal and Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Departments worked around 14 hours fighting a fire on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, into Thursday, March 31, 2022, in the Bowlings Creek and Highway 1110/Altro communities.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined at this time, but it did originate in a roadside ditch line the day before (Tuesday, March 29, 2022).
There were no injuries or fatalities, and no homes were lost or damaged. Jackson Fire Chief Chase Deaton knows the firemen had some luck on their side, “We were very lucky not to have any homes lost or damaged. The fire threatened approximately 35 homes.”
The Canoe Fire Department responded to a wildfire at the Belcher Fork community in Breathitt County on Monday, April 4, 2022. Chief Deaton had no further details at this time.
