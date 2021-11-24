Breathitt County Candidate Update

State Representative – Bill Wesley
Circuit Judge – Lisa Whisman and Cameron Adams
Family Court Judge – Monica Lacy
County Judge Executive – Estill McIntosh, Calvin Saum, Paula -Clemons-Combs, and Jeff Noble
Mayor – Sheila Roberts and Laura Thomas
Sheriff – John Hollan, Ray Clemons, and Moby Smith
Jailer – Joel Gross
County Clerk – Becky Watts and Crystal Deaton
Corner – Hargis Epperson
PVA- Ervine Allen
Magistrate District 1 – Brenda Fugate Terry and Donnie Bush
Magistrate District 2 – Elaine Turner and Benjamin Crase
Magistrate District 3 – Drewey Lovins
Magistrate District 4 – John Marshall, Clarence Bailey, Victor Turner, and Jaminson Fugate
Last to file is is Jan. 7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.