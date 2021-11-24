Breathitt County Candidate Update

State Representative – Bill Wesley

Circuit Judge – Lisa Whisman and Cameron Adams

Family Court Judge – Monica Lacy

County Judge Executive – Estill McIntosh, Calvin Saum, Paula -Clemons-Combs, and Jeff Noble

Mayor – Sheila Roberts and Laura Thomas

Sheriff – John Hollan, Ray Clemons, and Moby Smith

Jailer – Joel Gross

County Clerk – Becky Watts and Crystal Deaton

Corner – Hargis Epperson

PVA- Ervine Allen

Magistrate District 1 – Brenda Fugate Terry and Donnie Bush

Magistrate District 2 – Elaine Turner and Benjamin Crase

Magistrate District 3 – Drewey Lovins

Magistrate District 4 – John Marshall, Clarence Bailey, Victor Turner, and Jaminson Fugate

Last to file is is Jan. 7

