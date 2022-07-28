The Administrative Office of the Courts Department of Auditing Services recently conducted a three-week audit of the Breathitt County Circuit Clerk’s Office and reported an excellent audit. The audit report shows that the Breathitt Circuit Clerk’s Office received a “clean” and “unmodified” opinion. The audit contained zero recommendations for bookkeeping, which means that there are no corrective actions needed with respect to the financial operations. State law requires this type of audit every five years of Circuit Clerk’s offices and few with nearly perfect audits. All Circuit Clerk’s offices across Kentucky receive this type of audit to meet legal requirements, to be transparent, and to ensure there are no issues with the office. The unmodified opinion from the Department of Auditing Services means that the Breathitt Circuit Clerk’s Office has no weaknesses, no issues, and no findings that would signal any problems within the office. The audit was conducted by the Kentucky Department of Auditing Services. The Breathitt County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office was recently recognized as among the elite offices in Kentucky with the prestigious Gold Status award.
Breathitt County Circuit Clerk James Elliott Turner II would like to acknowledge and recognize: Deputy Clerks Kim Back, Brittany Combs, Hope Finley, Gena Miller, Angie Pitts, and Chief Deputy Clerk Tina Herald for their outstanding service and desire for excellence in the Breathitt County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
“I am very pleased with the outstanding audit, and it is a reflection of the sincere dedication of our office to provide the very best service to the people of Breathitt County,” stated Turner. “We will continue to provide friendly, fast, and professional service to the people of Breathitt County and if you have any questions, please call us at 606-666-5768, 606-666-4342 or my personal number at 606-272-0732.”
The Breathitt County Circuit Clerk’s Office hours are Monday through Friday 8:00 am to 4:00 pm and on Saturday by appointment. Turner extended his office hours to 4:00 pm on Wednesdays, the longer hours are designed to help the Circuit Clerk’s Office be more accessible. Turner is always available after regular business hours to meet with anyone that has concerns or questions and went on to add that he is on call 24/7 and people can call him with questions anytime.
