3,004 Total Cases
397 Confirmed Active Cases
49 Confirmed Deaths
On Wednesday morning, William Sizemore of the BCHD, in summary, stated that the number of COVID cases were coming in to quickly to keep up with and were north of 400. He added that seeing numbers over 400 for two days in a row, was a telling sign that we are super spreading the virus and pointed out that all Breathitt Countians should be aware that we still have this in front of us.
