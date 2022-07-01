Breathitt County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Wolfe was involved in an officer shooting on Friday, June 24, 2022, at around 11:30 am. The deputy was treated and released for minor injuries and Wolfe has since returned to work.
A second male at the scene, Brian Keith Trent, 48, of Vancleve, was flown to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital for medical treatment.
The incident took place at 346 Cutchin Road in the Vancleve community when Deputy Wolfe attempted to serve an Emergency Protective Order (EPO), that was filed earlier that day in the Breathitt County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, by Trent’s wife, Gladys Marie Trent, 41, of Vancleve.
The EPO states that Brian Keith Trent had been threatening Gladys Marie Trent for at least one month and often with guns (two-22 rifles), even shooting one of the guns next to her head. She adds that he has punched her, pulled her hair, made threats against her family, and slapped her.
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) and the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) responded to the scene.
KSP Captain Paul Blanton told the Times Voice that no further details are being released at this time except that which is available in the press release (released on Friday, June 24, 2022) and will not be until the Critical Incident Response Team has completed its preliminary investigation and conducted interviews with all vital witnesses. The Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office told the Times Voice, that all questions had to go through the Sheriff, but that the office was not talking at this time.
However, a leak was discovered because as of July 1, 2022, the KSP has not unveiled an updated/new press release, nor has the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office been transparent with the Times Voice pertaining to details of the case, but another local media outlet reported case details.
(Photo By: Brendon Miller)
