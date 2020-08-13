Breathitt experiences an alarming increase in 'active cases’
We first reported this story online. As promised, when we first broke the story, we follow up here with more detail.
We have twice had the number of “active cases” either zero or close. Both times, we have either been derailed by a holiday involving residents traveling to a “hot spot” and then returning or some other special event which has involved either in-county residents traveling back and forth to “hot areas” of infection or people from those areas traveling here.
It just doesn’t seem we can get it through our heads we are all better off, while the pandemic languishes, to travel and act consistently with an acceptance the virus and its resultant disease is both dangerous and real. That means wearing PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), maintaining “social distance” when out in public, and other measures like avoiding confinement in-doors in poorly ventilated enclosures where “social distancing” is impractical.
Events, when possible, should be moved outdoors. Some school systems are considering conducting instruction outdoors this coming fall where able.
People continue to resist these measures. So, perhaps foreseeably, in what amounts to really, really bad news, the amount of active cases of Covid-19 in Breathitt County, which had been consistently reported as “1,” has now swelled to 10-cases. This new number has been confirmed for the newspaper by William Sizemore with the Breathitt County Health Department.
We asked Mr. Sizemore whether the source of the outbreak had been "contact-traced" to any particular event or source. He denied having that information.
We were able to interview someone, in county, who has ties to the health care field but didn’t want to go on the record. He told The Times-Voice the swell of “active cases” may be attributed to the recent testing which had been provided at the high school.
“People around here just won’t go to the doctor. They won’t go to the doctor even when they are ill and, often, even violently ill. It is just 'mountain folk’ and how they feel about doctors and seeking treatment.”
This would certainly imply there may be cases, in-county, which we have yet to discover, and likely won’t, until a "spike" gets contact-traced back to the person having contracted the virus. The Times-Voice would point out there is a natural period of dormancy between an event and its impacting Covid-19 numbers. It has been described to us as a two-week window.
What we can do to help manage the present crisis is change how we live. We have to cautiously consider attending an event which requires our traveling somewhere the virus is more prevalent than here. We have to consider moving events, where possible, which would bring people here from areas where the virus has spread more rapidly. Basically, we have to take seriously both this virus and its disease contracted from the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.