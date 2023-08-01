This week the Breathitt County Farmer’s Market will transform into to the Breathitt County ‘Farm Bureau Market’.
On Wednesday, August 2nd (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and on Saturday, August 5th (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) the Farmer’s Market will be hosting Breathitt County Farm Bureau Day.
Farm Bureau will be set up to hand out vouchers to members on a first come, first serve basis, for the first 139 members each day. One redemption per membership.
Any BCFB member can come to the market on August 2nd or August 5th and receive $18 in vouchers to spend on the date issued on any Breathitt County Proud labeled products that will include produce, maple syrup, freeze dried produce, honey, jams, jellies, and eggs.
BCFB is committed to supporting both its members and local farmers.
