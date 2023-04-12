The Breathitt County Farmer’s Market located at 3215 Quicksand Road in Jackson, or as some describe the location, near the intersection of Highway 15 South and Quicksand Road, will be opening its 2023 season on Wednesday, May 17th. The market will have new hours this year and will be open on Wednesdays (4 p.m. - 6 p.m.) and on Saturdays (9 a.m. – Noon). Closing day for the market will be Saturday, October 21, 2023.
Mary Lindberg will be the new Market Manager in 2023, replacing the retired Harold Holbrook.
Cash is the most accepted form of payment, but most vendors do take SNAP benefits, credit/debit cards, and personal checks. WIC and Senior Farmer’s Market Vouchers are accepted as well.
Customers can expect to find a wide range of vegetables, fruits, and even crafts, as vendors will be selling their creations providing a truly diverse and unique shopping experience. Craft items, customers can expect to see are turkey calls, decorations, woodworks, and much more. At the open of the season, vegetables on site usually consist of lettuce, onions, peas, and garlic until the local farmers’ gardens start producing at full scale. The market does allow reselling, so early on some produce may come from other states like Florida and Georgia.
The Farmer’s Market has developed into a huge asset for local farmers and Breathitt County. The market gives customers an opportunity to purchase fresh produce from a local farmer while providing a retail setting for the farmer. This allows the farmer to communicate with the customers and set their own prices, a huge advantage over settling for wholesale prices, which can make a huge difference in profit for a local farmer.
If interested in selling at the Farmer’s Market, contact the Breathitt County Extension Office at 606-666-8812.
