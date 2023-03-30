Breathitt County FFA has had a busy couple of months preparing for spring competitions! 

Congratulations to our awesome students on their hard work and dedication! 

🥇Natalie Moore - Small Animal Public Speaking Regional Winner

🥇 Grace Clemons- Nursery Proficiency Regional Winner

🥈 Ethan Vailencourt- Essay Competition 

🥉 Brady Coomer- Floral Design Public Speaking

🎖️ Grace Clemons- Kentucky River Region Nomination Committee 

Our 1st & 2nd place students will advance on to the State Competitions this summer at State FFA Convention! Wish them luck! 

Honorable Mention:

Tabitha Neace- Agriculture Employability 

Raine Davis- FFA Quiz Bowl

Blake Banks- Poultry Public Speaking 

Kathryn Crank- Greenhouse Public Speaking 

Grace Clemons- Fruit and Vegetable Public Speaking

Nathan Little- Regional Delegate 

Tia Markwell- Regional Delegate

