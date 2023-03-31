Breathitt County FFA has had a busy couple of months preparing for spring competitions!
Congratulations to our awesome students on their hard work and dedication!
🥇Natalie Moore - Small Animal Public Speaking Regional Winner
🥇 Grace Clemons- Nursery Proficiency Regional Winner
🥈 Ethan Vailencourt- Essay Competition
🥉 Brady Coomer- Floral Design Public Speaking
🎖️ Grace Clemons- Kentucky River Region Nomination Committee
Our 1st & 2nd place students will advance on to the State Competitions this summer at State FFA Convention! Wish them luck!
Honorable Mention:
Tabitha Neace- Agriculture Employability
Raine Davis- FFA Quiz Bowl
Blake Banks- Poultry Public Speaking
Kathryn Crank- Greenhouse Public Speaking
Grace Clemons- Fruit and Vegetable Public Speaking
Nathan Little- Regional Delegate
Tia Markwell- Regional Delegate
