Much of this week has been spent encased in ice
Weather is a phenomenon we spend little time covering on the front page of our newspaper. Maybe it is a topic which warrants the spilling of much more ink. For roughly half of this week, it sure seemed so.
As we reported in the digital newspaper Monday morning, the Weather Service had issued an “Ice Storm Warning” over much of the commonwealth and for our county particularly. The ice was so pervasive it made driving difficult.
William Long reported to the newspaper that, in moving his dad’s Mustang just a matter of a few yards in the same parking lot, he had to drive that car, “…with my head hanging outside the window like a dog.” Picture that in your mind’s eye.
Yeah, we also laughed. It was funny imagery.
Another local luminary, our own Glenn Gross, told the Times-Voice, “Man it is really slippery outside. I can hardly stay upright out there, much less drive over any of these roads.”
Gross went on to advise, “It would be wise to remain at home. I don’t plan on going anywhere and wouldn’t recommend it.” As it turned out, that was sage wisdom.
The Weather Service predicted widespread ice accumulation of two-tenths to one-half inch with higher density possible for much of the first part of the week. This was an ongoing advisory which remained until 1 PM EST on Tuesday, February 16.
Many of us were warned to expect power outages. There were some outages intermittently interspersed throughout our coverage area.
Travel for much of the first-part of this week was “extremely difficult to impossible.” IGA and Walgreens were both closed, early in the week, and the high-school was a “ghost-town.” The Health Department was “iced-in” effecting the paper’s ability to report weekly COVID-19 numbers.
The prognosis going forward is much improved. Wednesday’s weather forecast of partly sunny, with a high of 36-degrees, Fahrenheit, should melt away some of the ice. It is calling for rain Thursday but the high is expected to be around 37-degrees.
Friday, the weather is supposed to be wet with a high of 28. This should hearken the return of slippery conditions, if just for the day. Over the weekend we are supposed to see highs above freezing and at least partly sunny skies.
Sunday’s approaching high should approach 50 (48-degrees) and should melt away much of the ice covering. There is hope higher temperatures, particularly entering the early portion of next week, will permit us to resume what we have come to call “normal living.” That is, if there is such a thing in the midst of a global health crises.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
