Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble is facing charges of abuse of public trust, theft by unlawful taking, and first-degree official misconduct stemming back from August 2019.
Noble was indicted on these charges for allegedly using public funds in the amount of $986.08 to purchase diesel fuel for personal use and for allegedly using public funds in the amount of $704.96 to purchase lumber for personal use according to court documents filed in the Breathitt County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.
He was originally scheduled to have a jury trial on October 24, 2022, but that trial was postponed due to a murder trial in Wolfe County taking precedence.
Noble’s new trial date is set for Monday, April 24, 2023, and Tuesday, April 25, 2023, beginning each morning at 9 a.m., with the final pre-trial conference scheduled for Friday, April 21, 2023, at 10 a.m.
