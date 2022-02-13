The Breathitt County Justice Center received a perfect score of one hundred percent from local Health Department Inspector William Sizemore, the eighth perfect score in a row under Circuit Court Clerk James Elliott Turner. “We take pride in representing Breathitt County,” added Clerk Turner.
“The Justice Center is very well maintained, met all of the state health codes, and is the shining example of how a public facility should be operated,” stated Sizemore. The Breathitt County Justice Center is inspected yearly by the Breathitt County Health Department and has always received perfect or near perfect scores on inspections under the administration of Clerk Turner.
“We take immense pride in being clean, safe, and hygienic in our beautiful building” said Clerk Turner. “We go above and beyond to keep all court rooms, offices, hallways, and bathrooms as clean as possible.”
Clerk Turner also remarked the Breathitt County Justice Center has hand sanitizer and masks readily available to the public and invites anyone to take a tour of the facility. Clerk Turner was quick to thank his co-workers Fred Mullins and Estill Butler for going above and beyond in keeping the Breathitt County Justice Center among the nicest facilities in the state.
If you have any questions or comments, contact Circuit Court Clerk James Elliott Turner anytime at 606-666-5768 or 606-272-0732.
