Breathitt County Waste Coordinator Calvin Saum has been in his current position for almost 18 years now and despite the recent uptick, according to Saum illegal dumping is not as problematic as it once was in the county. Saum however is quick to point out that several new dumpsites have recently started popping up throughout the county. “It is extremely disappointing to find these new dumps,” remarked Saum.
The illegal dumping grounds in years past were often large sprawling dumps that many members of a community would use to dispose of waste. “Today’s dumps are smaller and isolated,” added Saum. Saum believes these dumps are from people looking to unload a pickup truck or two of trash at a time. “There is no reason for anyone to have to throw trash over a hill or alongside of the road. Breathitt County has a transfer station that is open to the public for dumping and the fee is very reasonable,” added Saum.
The most targeted areas of the county hit with illegal dumping currently tend to be more of the rural places such as Fire Trail Road, Copeland Road, and locations along Highway 1110. Saum is collaborating with the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office to increase patrols in these locales.
Saum points out that one of the issues from illegal dumping that is often overlooked is its affect on tourism. He explained that no one wants to visit a place and look at other people’s trash. It just shows a lack of pride and respect. Saum would go on to express how he feels illegal dumping makes it even harder to shake the negative image of eastern Kentucky.
The penalties a person may face for illegal dumping vary from $25 to $250 in compliance with the county’s ordinance. In addition, there can be state fines and penalties, and if found guilty these fines can be per day until the trash is completely cleaned up and properly disposed of.
Saum is in the planning stages of organizing a cleanup around Panbowl Lake and as soon as the details are finalized, he will notify the public. Saum stated he would be glad to help any group or citizen plan a community cleanup, and he can be reached at 606-568-6566. Saum also wants the citizens of Breathitt County to know that if they need any assistance or information about the transfer station, how to get rid of bulky items, or properly dispose of waste to please not hesitate to contact him at the above-mentioned phone number.
