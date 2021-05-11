Breathitt County Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking

Local resident makes a ‘Gross’ error in judgment
High volume of scheduled narcotics recovered together with a large amount of cash
Volume of substances and amount of cash indicia of trafficking law enforcement may contend
Monday afternoon, around 4:30 PM, Breathitt County Sheriff, John Hollan, Deputy Dylan Baker, and members of the Kentucky State Police were executing an arrest warrant on Woodrow Gross, incident to Mr. Gross having been indicted in Perry County by its grand jury. Mr. Gross, age 55, is a resident of Jackson, Kentucky.
When a person is indicted, according to online research conducted by newspaper staff, the court may issue a warrant, at the government’s request, for each defendant named in the indictment. The warrant must be issued to an officer authorized to execute it, signed by the clerk, and must describe the offense charged in the indictment.
The premises where the arrest warrant was to be executed was located at the intersection of Town Hill Road and Hwy 30, West. While executing the warrant, law enforcement agents determined Mr. Gross possessed Methamphetamine together with other unspecified drugs and $3,950.00 in cash all of which agents confiscated. The items found and confiscated have resulted in Mr. Gross’s incurring additional charges and these charges are pending here locally.
According to newspaper personnel researching the matter online, the potential penalties for drug trafficking become more severe depending on the substances being trafficked. Penalties for trafficking Schedule I or Schedule II substances are the most serious and may include imprisonment up to ten years and a fine of up to $10,000.00 even for first offenders.
The most severe penalties are reserved for high-volume trafficking of eight specific substances which have been designated either Schedule I or Schedule II narcotics. Those eight substances include methamphetamine. The other substances are heroin, powder cocaine, cocaine base (crack), PCP, LSD, fentanyl, and marijuana.
As the photograph of the confiscated items demonstrates, plastic baggies, large amounts of cash, and various other things like the amount of substances in a defendant's possession may be used to support the proposition a substance was for trafficking to others rather than for personal consumption. In this way, law enforcement may more vigorously target dealers over persecuting addicts.
Agents here will likely contend that what was recovered from this defendant’s residence fits with his being characterized as a “dealer" over his being an “addict." This is a continuing and developing story so check back with us, either online or in print, for further details.
People are reminded one charged with an offense is presumed to be innocent until such time as he or she either pleads guilty to the offense, or, upon a plea of not guilty, a jury of his or her peers can be sworn and impaneled and the matter tried until a verdict is reached. Proof of the commission to support conviction has to be beyond a reasonable doubt and the accused is entitled, by law, to be presumed innocent of any charges until such time as the matter can be joined for trial and the accused is afforded an opportunity to confront the government’s case.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.