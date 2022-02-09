Andrew Bennett, 30, a resident of Butterpoint Road in Breathitt County was arrested on Monday and charged with one count of Sexual Crimes Against Animals according to the Kentucky State Police (KSP).
The KSP received a call referencing an animal cruelty complaint and upon arrival at the location, Troopers found evidence, including video footage, of Bennett engaging in sexual activities with a dog.
Bennett is now lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail, where he is awaiting a preliminary hearing.
The case remains under investigation by Trooper Daniel Smoot.
Law enforcement turned over custody of the dog to Aspire Appalachia Animal Rescue of Breathitt County, upon which it was taken to a veterinarian to receive medical treatment for any sustained injuries.
