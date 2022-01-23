A Lost Creek, man, Kevin Combs, 32, was sentenced to 105 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to cultivating more than 50 marijuana plants and brandishing a firearm in a drug trafficking related crime. Under federal law, Combs, must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence (89 months).
Combs pleaded guilty in September 2021 and was indicted in October 2021.
In accordance with his guilty plea agreement, on July 16, 2020, the Kentucky State Police responded to an investigation regarding marijuana plants. At the location, Combs, confronted an officer with a loaded revolver and when asked to lower the weapon, he refused, fled, and hid the gun. The pistol was recovered as evidence and he further admitted to cultivating over 50 marijuana plants on the property that was under investigation.
Combs had several prior felony convictions including trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; trafficking in a controlled substance second degree; fleeing and evading law enforcement; and escape.
