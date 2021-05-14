Breathitt County Mourns the Passing of one of its Favorite Sons...Thomas Paige Collins

Breathitt Mourns the Passing of Beloved Former Resident and Teacher
Thomas Paige Collins leaves lasting legacy
Survived by a brother, four children, and eight grandchildren
Visitation this Sunday from 11:00 to 1:30 followed by the service at MIlward-Southland in Lexington
Thomas Paige Collins was a lover of poetry and could recite it, up until the end, with surgical precision. One stanza from poetry’s past seems entirely appropriate under the present circumstances.
Were Dr. Collins permitted comment, he may well have remarked at the end, “And now I have finished the work, which neither the wrath of Jove, nor fire, nor the sword, nor devouring age shall be able to destroy.” This, from Ovid’s poem Metamorphoses, seems to capture perfectly the feeling upon learning of the passing of a man who stood as patriarch to one of Kentucky’s great families and was a beloved teacher and professor at both the secondary and college levels of education.
He was described by many as a devoted husband and someone who loomed larger than life to those who either descended from or simply knew him. Thomas Paige Collins has passed on to his reward leaving a wave of proud descendants, and a sibling, in mourning.
Collins grew up in Elkatawa, Kentucky here in Breathitt County. He served in the US Navy during World War 2 as part of America’s “greatest generation.”
He received a B.A. and M.A. from EKU with an EdD from the University of Kentucky. He taught English at BHS and was a Professor of Education at EKU.
Mr. Collins is survived by a brother, Owen, and four children, one of whom is well-known for having coached on numerous staffs at BHS in the football program, Jonathan David (Jon) Collins. He was grandfather to Will Thomas Collins, Jon Keith Collins, James Fletcher Collins, and Charles Andrew Collins.
Jon Collins’s wife and better-half for many years, Betty Collins, said of her late-father-in-law, “Papaw was one of my professors at Eastern. I knew him before I ever knew Jon. Hard to believe he's gone.”
The visitation will be this coming Sunday from 11:00 to 1:30 PM followed immediately by a service. Milward-Southland is in charge of the arrangements.
The visitation and service will be conducted at 391 Southland Drive in Lexington, Kentucky. Burial will follow at the Jackson Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one or more of the following: Southern Hills United Methodist Church, Wesley Village, or the Salvation Army.