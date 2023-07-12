The poorest county in Kentucky has a median income of $32,259, according to a recent report from financial website SmartAsset. The site named Breathitt County the poorest in the commonwealth.
SmartAsset used sources such as the U.S. Census Bureau, real estate site Zillow and the U.S. Internal Revenue Service to compile the ranking.
Clay County had the highest poverty level among the 10 poorest counties at 35.9%, the Census Bureau reports, compared to Kentucky’s statewide poverty level of 16.5%. Wolfe County had the lowest median income at $24,349.
Breathitt County in taking the top spot shows a median income of $32,259; an investment income of $11,077; a median home value of $71,454; and a poverty level of 31%. Rounding out the top ten poorest counties in the state are: (2) Wolfe; (3) Knott; (4) Harlan; (5) Letcher; (6) Owsley; (7) Bell; (8) Fulton; (9) Clay; and (10) Lee.
SmartAsset is a financial technology company, founded in July 2012 by Michael Carvin and Phillip Camilleri and headquartered in New York, New York. The company publishes articles, guides, reviews, calculators, and tools to help people make decisions about personal finance. According to financial experts, the company is a trusted source.
