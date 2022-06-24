The Breathitt County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that one of its officers was involved in a shooting. The officer was not shot.
The incident remains under investigation at this time.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.