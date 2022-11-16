Jackson/Breathitt County in recent weeks have been plagued by wildfires that burned out of control in several communities including: Bowlings Creek; Watts; Lower River Caney; Altro; Highland; Stray Branch; and South Jackson/Lick Branch.
Residents of these areas along with the Kentucky Division of Forestry and local fire departments have been monitoring and fighting these fires. Neighbors have had to band together to use whatever they could find, rakes, shovels, leaf blowers, to prevent the fire from reaching their homes and property.
Aided by the warm, dry, windy conditions at the time, wildfires consumed Breathitt forest land, while smoke from the multiple fires in the county reached Jackson, creating a white haze over the city, and lowering the air quality significantly.
The situation prompted Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble to issue an executive order proclaiming a burn ban on all outdoor burning until further notice but as of Wednesday (November 16th) morning that ban had been lifted.
The incoming of rain and cooler temperatures were welcomed by those gauging and fighting these wildfires as well as residents that have homes in the vicinity or direct path of the forest fires.
The recent destruction Breathitt Countians have faced in 2022 has been daunting and no doubt taking a mental toll as Judge Noble expressed, “It just feels like it’s one thing after another and there’s not much you can do about fire and water.”
Breathitt Countians should know that fall fire season began on October 1st and lasts until December 15th. Fire season will return on February 15, 2023, and go until April 30, 2023.
State law prohibits anyone from starting a fire within 150 feet of any woods or brush lines between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 pm. After 6 pm, fires should only be started if the conditions are suitable for containment.
According to the Kentucky Division of Forestry, more than 99 percent of all forest fires are caused by human activity. Intentional fires are the number one cause, followed by those caused by people burning fields, brush, and/or debris. Other causes are faulty equipment, downed electrical lines, children playing with fire, and unattended or escaped campfires.
Forestry officials say simple things like taking the necessary precautions and remaining alert can go a long way in preventing the majority of wildfires in our area. Officials added that everyone should be aware of burning outdoors.
The Division of Forestry responds to more than 1,000 wildfires across the state each year.
If convicted of deliberately starting a fire, one faces a fine of $1,000 to $10,000, imprisonment up to five years, or potentially both penalties.
