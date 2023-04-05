Breathitt County was once more rocked by strong and damaging winds this past Saturday, marking the third time in recent weeks the county has endured a windstorm. On Saturday, winds ranging from 45 miles per hour up to 65 miles per hour caused more downed trees, power lines, and road closures.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) of Jackson strong storm systems originating out on the west coast, as they move eastwards create intense areas of low pressure that result in strong, damaging winds.
Ryan Sharp, of the NWS, explained that as these stronger low-pressure systems move over the Midwest, a lack of cloud cover on clear, sunny days like Saturday “allows the atmosphere to mix a little better,” pushing wind energy from higher up down to the surface.
Early weather models and forecasts are calling for another potential round of strong, damaging winds (reaching up to 60 miles per hour) on Wednesday (April 5th) night into Thursday.
