Every April, Breathitt County Circuit Court Clerk James Turner, celebrates National Donate Life Month in partnership with the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life and Donate Life America.
National Donate Life Month focuses on the importance of registering your decision to be a donor, honoring deceased, and living donors, and celebrating the lives they saved. It is the generosity of donors and donor families that makes saving lives through transplantation possible.
Inspired by stories of Kentuckians like Heather Rechtin and Joey Greenwell, this observance brings national attention to the lifesaving mission of organ, eye, and tissue donation. Heather Rechtin, who has served as a Circuit Clerk in Bracken County since 2017, met her friend and coworker, Joey, in 2008. Having gone to school with Joey’s wife Melissa, Heather knew of the family and Joey’s diagnosis of Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD).
In 2021, Heather came across Joey's microsite online, which was a webpage created to spread awareness of Joey's need for kidney transplant and the importance of becoming a donor. Heather tested to determine if her kidney was a match. Months passed, and she received word she was compatible to begin the donation process. Following some minor stops and starts, a surgery date was scheduled, and on March 14, 2022, Joey received her left kidney. They recently celebrated one-year post-transplant together.
“Donors are true heroes who provide hope and life to beloved dads and husbands, like Joey,” said James Turner, Breathitt County Circuit Court Clerk. “Over 60 percent of Kentucky’s adults have registered their decision to be an organ donor after they have passed away by joining the Donor Registry. Yet the number of people in need of transplants continues to outpace the number of organs donated.”
Currently, 106,000 people are waiting for a transplant in America. On average, 20 people die each day because the organ they need is not donated in time—that is almost one person dying every hour.
“There are no limits to registering as an organ donor. Everyone, regardless of age or health status, is welcome to register to offer hope to 1000 Kentucky kids and adults in need of lifesaving organ transplants,” explains Turner.
Everyone can join the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry at either of the following ways:
· On the internet 24/7 at www.registermeky.org
• Click “YES” while obtaining a driver’s license or state ID at a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Regional Office
