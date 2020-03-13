Breathitt County Schools will be closed starting March 16th through March 27th. NTI days will begin on Wednesday, March 18th and continue through Friday March 27th. Because the situation with the coronavirus is continually evolving, changes to this plan may become necessary. Please follow the Breathitt County Schools website, app and social media accounts for updates and additional information as it becomes available. WWW.breathitt.kyschools.us
