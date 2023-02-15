At its latest meeting, the Kentucky Board of Education (KBOE) voted to approve the exit of Breathitt County schools from state assistance. With Breathitt County’s exit, no Kentucky school districts remain in state assistance.
The Breathitt County school system had been under state management for seven years, from December 2012 until December 2019, when it transitioned to state assistance where it remained for the past three years.
The KBOE conducted a thorough investigation and found that the significant lack of efficiency or effectiveness could no longer be found in Breathitt County schools.
“Everyone in the Breathitt County School system has worked diligently to help bring our district up, to meet the expectations that the state set as a goal in order for us to come out of state management. The credit goes to our teachers, our students, parents, our staff, and our community for all the time, support and care they have shown. I am proud to be a member of a school district that cares so much!,” stated Breathitt County Board Member Anna Morris.
Associate Commissioner in the Kentucky Department of Education Office of Continuous Improvement and Support, Kelly Foster praised Superintendent Phillip Watts’ performance, stating, “The culture of the entire district has changed and based on our findings, Breathitt County schools will be able to grow and improve on their own.”
Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass also applauded Watts’ hard work and dedication, remarking that he admired him as a leader and credited the school system for staying on course even when facing overwhelming hardships like the pandemic and two destructive floods.
Watts, however, is quick to pass along the acclaim to his students and staff, while noting that the Breathitt County Board of Education (BOE) will continue to look for ways to improve and keep its focus on financial position, facilities, and access to learning for students.
The BOE says it won’t become stagnant in its pursuit of maintaining the highest standards possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.