In compliance with state laws, on Monday, November 28, 2022, the state’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron randomly selected 12 counties to be subjected to a 2022 post-general election audit. Breathitt County was one of the counties selected.
The audits will be conducted by the Attorney General’s (AG) Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Jefferson, Webster, Shelby, Rowan, Oldham, Laurel, LaRue, Owen, Anderson, Christian, Daviess, and Breathitt Counties to determine if any irregularities took place during the 2022 general election.
“Our office is committed to protecting the integrity of our elections by conducting post-election audits. I am thankful to our Department of Criminal Investigations, the county clerks, and their staff for working together to perform these audits to ensure Kentucky’s elections remain free and fair,” Cameron remarked in a statement.
During this year’s legislative session, the General Assembly passed Senate Bill 216, which amended state law to expand the AG's independent inquiry of potential election irregularities from not fewer than five percent of Kentucky counties to not fewer than 12 counties. Counties cannot be audited in two consecutive elections according to Kentucky State Law.
Upon completion of the independent investigations in each the selected counties. the DCI and the Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions will present their findings to the grand jury and chief circuit judge of each audited county.
Cameron revealed that the election fraud hotline received 379 tips, resulting in three ongoing criminal investigations. To report election fraud, call 1-800-328-VOTE. The complaints can be viewed on the Attorney General’s website. There were 295 complaints in the May primary election.
The public drawing of the 12 counties was live-streamed and can be watched on the Attorney General’s YouTube channel.
The Breathitt County Clerk’s Office explained that this was simply part of the state’s election process. The clerk’s office further clarified that this is an audit of the election records that include such items as the Election Officers’ Reports; Election Board Minutes; Voter Assistance Cards; and Precinct (Voting Center) Summaries, not an audit of the ballots or the outcome of the election.
One clerk added that this requested information was usually sent to the DCI, that it does not actually visit the clerk’s office.
The clerk’s office says this is a process that it is familiar with and expects a clean audit.
