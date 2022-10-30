Retired Breathitt County High School English teacher, Addie Murphy Henry, will be inducted into the 14th class of the Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame on Friday, November 4, 2022, on the campus of Western Kentucky University.
Mrs. Murphy Henry began teaching English at Breathitt High in 1969 and retired 28 years later in 1996. Murphy Henry now resides in Richmond with her husband John Henry.
“I am certainly indebted to former student and friend Irene Moore for nominating me, and the statewide selection committee for selecting me for this honor of distinction. It is something I never anticipated. I am honored and humbled by both the nomination and the selection. I consider myself lucky to have taught in Breathitt County for the entirety of my career, where a close-knit community existed. My teaching years were during a time when family values were stressed. I was fortunate to have had tremendous support from parents, other faculty, and administrators, without which my job could have been more difficult. Along with those, I credit the countless students who gave me their respect and cooperation over the 28 span of years I taught English at Breathitt High. I am happy to report that most of them became friends following their graduations. It has been quite the privilege to follow them in the building of their careers and families. I truly could not have been more blessed than I was to have had such an amazing teaching career with some of the best people in the world,” stated Murphy Henry.
She would add, “My husband John Henry deserves my appreciation as well. He has noticed the many thoughtful comments which have come my way over the years, and just may have enlisted the help of Irene in making the nomination. There may have been a certain amount of arm twisting on his behalf. I was unaware of his involvement and the nomination Irene made. Their faith in my being deserving of such an honor overwhelms me.”
“I nominated Mrs. Murphy (Henry) because I felt she deserved to be rewarded for both her excellence as an educator as well as her dedication to helping her students and school succeed. She showed love, care, and respect that many still remember today. She is still well respected by those same individuals including myself, who’s life she greatly influenced by her actions. As I stated in the letter of nominating Mrs. Murphy (Henry), I would no doubt have become a high school dropout had it not been for her support and encouragement. Having hated school all through my elementary years, I was finally able to combine my success on the basketball court with academics because of her style and approach to teaching and her caring influence. Just like I didn’t want to disappoint my basketball coach, I certainly didn’t want to disappoint Mrs. Murphy (Henry) either”, fondly explains Irene Moore on her decision to nominate Mrs. Murphy Henry for the Hall of Fame.
“I look back at my time as a student of Mrs. Murphy Henry with nothing but fondness. Not only was she a skilled teacher that instilled in me a love for writing and reading, but someone I consider a friend still today. I remember one day in the halls of Breathitt High, just in a normal conversation, she asked me how everything was going and took the time to really listen to a freshman struggling to adjust to high school. This honor could not go to a more deserving teacher,” recalls one of her former students, Lance Turner.
Another former student, Jenine Adams, is now a teacher herself and had this to say, “Mrs. Murphy left a lasting impression on my heart. A wonderful teacher, mentor, and leader, she left a wonderful example of how important it is to develop and maintain relationships with her students. She had a genuine care and concern for her students and wanted each individual to become their best. Her smile always lit up a classroom and her energy was contagious! Her English and Journalism classes were always my favorite classes in high school. From classroom assignments to her help as a coordinator for proms and dances, she was a staple of Breathitt High. Whether she was in front of a classroom or behind the camera, she only wanted to see her students excel. As a teacher, I hope to leave those type of positive memories with my students and I am so thankful for the example she set for what a caring teacher should be.”
The Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame was created in 2000 through a gift by the former governor, who hoped to recognize the vital role that classroom teachers in Kentucky play in the education of young people and the positive impact education ha son the state’s economy. Western Kentucky University was selected has the home of the Hall of Fame because of its more than 100-year history in teacher education.
Katy Cecil, an English and Public Speaking teacher for over 20-years at LaRue County High School and the late Wilma Pace, who taught Business, English, and French during her 29-year career at South Marshall High School and South Marshall Middle School are the other inductees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.