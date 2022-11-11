(Photo) Voters at Jackson City School were still casting their ballot after 9 pm.
The November 2022 Election in Breathitt County seen voters having to deal with long lines and wait times. Several voters stated they had to wait at least two hours to cast their vote, while others were in line for over three hours. Some decided it was just not worth the wait, and many others complained that they were not physically capable of standing for such a long period of time.
There were only nine voting centers opened in the county on Tuesday and those were: Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School; Jackson City School; Highland-Turner Elementary School; Sebastian Elementary School; State Highway Garage; Vancleve Fire Department; Breathitt High School; Quicksand Community Center; and Shaylen Garage.
When this issue was brought up for discussion in May, Breathitt County Clerk Becky Watts Curtis explained the situation. In September 2020, the Breathitt County Fiscal Court voted down an 80/20 proposal from the state for the purchasing of new voting equipment, meaning that the state would cover 80 percent of the funding, with the county being responsible for the remaining 20 percent with 20 years at no interest to pay back its share of the expense. Magistrates Donnie Bush, Ellis Tincher, and Ray Moore voted no on the proposal with the late Roy Darrell Herald voting yes.
Curtis stated her reasoning for presenting the proposal (80/20) to the fiscal court in September of 2020 is she felt that the fiscal court needed to act as the funding would not always be obtainable and feels justified now in doing so as the funding is just that, no longer available.
Curtis and the County Clerk’s Office further explained that to maintain compliance with the State Board of Elections, the county only has a limited number of voting machines as all other machines the county once used have become obsolete.
Curtis conveyed she had to act when she did to procure the new voting equipment that is in use now or otherwise, the county would have no functionable voting equipment and would be responsible for 100 percent of the cost. Curtis worked closely and persistently with the State Board of Elections to acquire the most effective and advanced voting equipment available and was able to save the taxpayers over $170,000.
The voting equipment provider ES&S confirmed the need for the upgrade in 2020 stating, “The legacy voting machines were not capable of producing a paper trail which is a requirement that was set forth by the Kentucky State Board of Elections.”
In a summary of a September 2020 interview conducted by the Times Voice, the former Executive Director of the Kentucky State Board of Elections (Jared Dearing) stated it was the county’s responsibility to purchase election equipment, and according to the records he had viewed, Breathitt County’s last purchase of voting equipment was with federal funding, and it appeared that the county had not been responsible for buying any voting equipment in decades. The director would add that Curtis had worked diligently to secure the funding for an effective election and that the few counties provided with this opportunity had jumped at the 80/20 proposed deal. However, the three aforementioned magistrates chose not to take this deal for Breathitt County.
Local officials say they do sympathize with the voters and hope the issue can be addressed in the future.
